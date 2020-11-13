Third-generation Nissan Qashqai details revealed ahead of spring unveil

New Nissan Qashqai

Nissan has showcased its upcoming Qashqai in camouflaged prototype form ahead of a full reveal in the spring.

It’s being tested on roads across Europe and is underpinned by a new CMF-C platform developed for the wider Nissan Alliance. The platform uses more lightweight materials than before. The boot door, for instance, is made from a composite material which saves 2.6kg. The use of high-strength steel has been increased by 50 per cent in the new Qashqai too, helping to keep the car as rigid as possible.

The doors, front bumpers and bonnet are all made from aluminium, representing a 21kg weight saving of the previous Qashqai. Overall, the new Qashqai’s bodyshell is 60kg lighter and 41 per cent stiffer than its predecessor.

The new Qashqai sits on a brand new platform

In terms of suspension, it uses an updated Macpherson strut set-up at both and front and rear, while regular two-wheel-drive models will use a torsion beam at the rear, while all-wheel-drive versions feature a more advanced multi-link setup.

A 1.3-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology will be available in two different power outputs, with emissions and economy figures yet to be announced.

The Qashqai will also be available with an e-POWER hybrid system, which comprises a petrol engine, power generator, electric motor and batteries. Rather than the engine driving the wheels – as in a usual hybrid – this setup simply uses the motor to charge the batteries.

The electric motor itself is equivalent to those found in a regular ‘full’ EV, bringing the brisk performance which an electric powertrain brings but with the added support of a petrol engine.

The Qashqai will also come with Nissan’s latest ProPilot driver assistance system, while all cars will get intelligent LED headlights as standard.