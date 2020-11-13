Prices announced for updated Fiat Tipo and Tipo Cross

Models gain new safety kit, while a new rugged-looking ‘Cross’ trim joins the range.

Fiat Tipo
Fiat TIpo

Fiat has announced that its revised Tipo hatchback will be available from £17,690.

The Italian manufacturer’s affordable Ford Focus-sized family hatchback has been around since 2016, but has now been updated with new tech and trim levels.

Previously it was available with a choice of 1.4-litre petrol engines and a 1.6-litre diesel, but these have all been scrapped, with a new turbocharged 99bhp 1.0-litre petrol unit now being the only option. Fiat claims it will return up to 51.4mpg, with CO2 emissions of between 125g/km and 133g/km.

Fiat Tipo
The Tipo remains a practical hatchback option

Design changes include a redesigned grille, revised bumpers and Fiat’s new logo, while Paprika Orange and Oceano Blue join the colour palette.

Inside, a new seven-inch digital TFT instrument cluster is fitted – replacing analogue dials – and the steering wheel and air-con controls have been tweaked too.

Prices now start from £17,690 – a sizable increase on the outgoing car’s £15,820 – and for that, you get the standard ‘Tipo’ grade. Standard kit includes LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors and cruise control, while a range of new driver assistance tech is included – such as autonomous emergency braking, a driver drowsiness monitoring system and lane keep assist.

Tipo Cross
The new Tipo gains a series of new features inside the cabin

Mid-spec Life versions, costing from £19,690, add 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

At the top of the range is the new Cross grade, which is a more rugged-looking trim that brings crossover-styling to the Tipo range for the first time. It brings a different grille, black plastic cladding and front and rear silver skid plates to separate it from the regular car. Other extra kit includes a reversing camera and satellite navigation. Cross models are available from £21,690.

The Tipo continues to be available as a five-door hatchback and a more practical Station Wagon (estate) guise. Order books are set to open at the end of November.

