Ducati reveals striking new XDiavel and Scrambler models

New variants bring additional tech while meeting latest emissions regulations.

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler

Ducati has introduced new additions to both its XDiavel and Scrambler range of motorcycles.

A new Scrambler variant, called Nightshift, has been added to the line-up, bringing a stealthy black and grey paint scheme alongside a flat bench seat and cafe racer-style bar end mirrors. Ducati has also removed the rear mudguard and fitted the number plate to a bracket on the swingarm, too. It costs from £9,595.

There’s also a Desert Sled model – which takes design cues from Dakar rally races – which brings a blue livery with red and white highlights, contrasted by wheels with gold spokes.

An entry-level model brings a classic red paint scheme, though yellow and orange options remain available as they did on the previous-generation Scrambler.

All Scrambler models now meet Euro5 emissions standards, too.

Ducati XDiavel
The XDiavel boasts two new specification options

In addition, two new models have been added to the XDiavel line-up.

The first – called XDiavel Dark – uses a matte black paint scheme with matching wheels, while the second variant – badged Black Star – uses black and grey paint with red highlights.

Both bikes meet the latest Euro5 standards thanks to a revised exhaust setup which brings slight power boosts. The Black Star also receives upgraded Brembo M50 brake calipers for improved stopping performance.

The Dark comes in at £16,995, while the Black Star costs more at £21,295.

