Suzuki Swace arrives in the UK priced from £27,499

Suzuki Swace

Suzuki has announced that its new Swace estate car will be priced from £27,499 when it goes on sale in the UK this month.

The Swace is the second car to be developed with Toyota, and is underpinned by the same platform as the firm’s Corolla Hybrid Estate, while also being produced in the UK.

Offered in SZ-T trim level initially, the Swace brings dual-zone climate control as standard, alongside a seven-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android auto. It also boasts heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and rear parking camera fitted as part of the car’s outright price.

Move up to SZ5 trim – priced from £29,299 – and the Swace gains smart door locking, front and rear parking sensors and a blind spot monitoring system. The cabin also includes a wireless smartphone charging area.

There’s just one powertrain available with the Swace which uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine linked with a 53kW electric motor in a traditional hybrid setup. Combined, the pair produces 120bhp, while combined fuel consumption stands at 64.2mpg. CO2 emissions are also competitively low at 99g/km.

The interior of the Swace features a large infotainment screen

The electric motor works to help improve the efficiency of the petrol motor, though can be used to power the whole car entirely for short distances.