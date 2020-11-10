New Hyundai Tucson N Line all but revealed in new teaser images

Hyundai Tucson N Line Teaser

Hyundai has shared teaser images of the new Tucson N Line, which will be the seventh model to get the sporty trim line.

Despite the shadowy look of the photos, they don’t leave much to the imagination, all but revealing the car’s sharp new look.

(Hyundai)

‘N’ is Hyundai’s performance division, which references its development centres in Namyang, South Korea, and at the Nurburgring race track in Germany.

However, N Line models aim to bridge the gap between these go-faster models and the rest of the range by fitting a sporty body kit and high equipment specifications.

In the images released today, the Tucson’s front bumper can be seen with a wide lower grille, flanked by sharp fines, with narrow fog lights above, and the Tucson’s bold front grille with its unique integrated headlights and daytime running lights.

(Hyundai)

At the rear, it keeps the SUV’s full-width taillights and integrates chunky wheel arches and a body-coloured rear diffuser. Meanwhile, the car in the images has large alloy wheels sporting an intricate multi-spoke design.