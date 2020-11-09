Renault releases new online car buying platform

Renault online buying

Renault has introduced a new website platform which will allow buyers to purchase a car entirely online.

Called ‘Renault Buy Online’, the service offers a ‘click and collect’ process, though buyers can arrange home delivery too.

Customers are now able to choose from the firm’s range of models, then configure the car to their desired specification. In addition, a finance application can be completed at this point, while documents can be signed online for those purchasing via Renault Finance.

It joins the firm’s existing ‘Virtual Showroom’ service, which allows potential buyers to ask an expert questions about a car while viewing the vehicle in real-time.

Vincent Tourette, managing director, Groupe Renault UK, said: “We are seeing more customers wanting to complete more of their purchase online. Alongside our Virtual Showroom, we are supporting the traditional physical customer journey with the ability to do everything digitally from the comfort of your own home. We believe that this will become an increasingly useful tool, not only in the future but at present given the current nationwide restrictions.”

Buyers can choose from any of Renault’s range of new cars

A full finance calculator is available in order for buyers to adjust key aspects such as deposit amount and monthly payments.

Once completed, buyers can opt for home delivery or collection from their nearest dealer – an option which is still available despite current nationwide restrictions.