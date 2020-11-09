Gordon Murray Group outlines plans for new £50m Surrey HQ

Gordon Murray Automotive

Gordon Murray Group has announced that it will be creating a new £50m global headquarters and technology campus in Windlesham, Surrey.

Following on from the introduction of the T.50 supercar, the announcement will see a 130,000 square foot development built over three buildings, creating more than 100 new jobs within the next three years.

Initial construction will create a vehicle manufacturing centre, customer sales centre and a Gordon Murray Group heritage collection area. It’s set to be completed by the end of 2024.

The site will include the creation of 100 jobs

Professor Gordon Murray, chairman of the Gordon Murray Group, said: “This new technology campus and global headquarters is a major investment and a huge step forward for the Gordon Murray Group, as we gather momentum for the next phase of our business and our brands, spearheaded by the all-new T.50 supercar.

“Our innovative new technology campus is a fantastic new home and will give us world-class facilities that have been designed with a lot of attention to communication, workflow and social interaction – which will bring new levels of productivity to our already very efficient team.

“This new HQ is a significant investment and will create high value-added new jobs. We’re also proud to be already making significant contributions to UK exports, and helping secure the vital UK automotive supply chain. Over 90 per cent of the content of the new T.50 comes from UK supplies, which is something that we specified from the start. It is designed, engineered and manufactured from world-class British components in Britain.

The group will be working alongside Surrey Heath Borough Council to make sure that any buildings created are sympathetically integrated into the existing historic site. All parkland surrounding the area will be retained, too.

A prototyping area of the main engineering facility will be where the group’s vehicles are developed. Individual build bays will facilitate prototype vehicles placed adjacent to their respective design team.