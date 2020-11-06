Suzuki adds new Tour model to V-Strom range

V-Strom Tour

Suzuki has introduced a new variant of its popular V-Strom 1050 – the 1050XT Tour.

Designed to bring additional space for those who do long-distance journeys, the Tour brings black, three-piece aluminium luggage as standard. Priced at £12,799, the bike represents a £370 saving over choosing the items individually.

Additional panniers give the V-Strom an increase in luggage capacity

The top box – combined with side panniers – contribute an additional 112 litres of storage space, giving riders a more flexible luggage carrying option. It adds to the regular bike’s long list of standard equipment, including centre stand, hand guards, a height-adjustable seat and an adjustable screen too.

The fitment of both a 12-volt socket and USB port also means that riders can charge their devices while on the move.

It joins a host of electronic safety features, including two modes of lean-angle-sensitive ABS, three traction control settings and three engine power modes too. It also features cruise control and hill hold assist, while linked brakes which are both slope dependent and load-dependent can adjust the amount of brake pressure to help the rider maintain control when braking downhill or riding with luggage or a pillion.