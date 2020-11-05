New Vauxhall Crossland to start from £19,060

Vauxhall’s new Crossland has gone on sale priced from £19,060.
With first customer deliveries expected early next year, the new Crossland brings a new exterior design and a wide range of petrol and diesel engines.
Starting in SE trim, the Crossland brings 16-inch bi-colour alloy wheels as standard, as well as automatic LED headlights. Inside, there’s a seven-inch infotainment setup which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. Lane departure warning and speed sign recognition technology are fitted as standard too.
Move up to SE Nav Premium – priced from £20,210 – and the Crossland gains front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and LED fog lights. A larger eight-inch infotainment system features in the cabin alongside an ergonomic seat for the driver.
A sporty SRi Nav trim has also been included, bringing 17-inch alloy wheels, a contrast roof and alloy-effect skid plates for a more dynamic appearance. Dark tinted windows finish off the car’s sportier look, while it too benefits from the larger eight-inch infotainment system. SRi Nav cars start from £21,360.
Up next are Elite and Elite Nav specifications – priced from £22,160 and £23,110 respectively – adding features such as a leather interior and heated front seats. Elite Nav models also benefit from wireless mobile phone charging and a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera.
Finally, there’s tip-top Ultimate grade, which adds Alcantara seat trim, keyless entry and start and aluminium roof rails, among other features.
There are two engines to choose from – a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel – though both are available with a wide variety of power outputs, going from 82bhp to 128bhp. Lower-powered models use a five-speed manual gearbox, though a six-speed version is available on more powerful Crossland models. There’s a six-speed automatic option too.