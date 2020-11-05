New Vauxhall Crossland to start from £19,060

Redesigned crossover brings a redesigned exterior as well as a wide range of powertrains.

Vauxhall Crossland
Vauxhall Crossland

Vauxhall’s new Crossland has gone on sale priced from £19,060.

With first customer deliveries expected early next year, the new Crossland brings a new exterior design and a wide range of petrol and diesel engines.

Starting in SE trim, the Crossland brings 16-inch bi-colour alloy wheels as standard, as well as automatic LED headlights. Inside, there’s a seven-inch infotainment setup which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. Lane departure warning and speed sign recognition technology are fitted as standard too.

Vauxhall Crossland
A variety of different trims are available with the Crossland

Move up to SE Nav Premium – priced from £20,210 – and the Crossland gains front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and LED fog lights. A larger eight-inch infotainment system features in the cabin alongside an ergonomic seat for the driver.

A sporty SRi Nav trim has also been included, bringing 17-inch alloy wheels, a contrast roof and alloy-effect skid plates for a more dynamic appearance. Dark tinted windows finish off the car’s sportier look, while it too benefits from the larger eight-inch infotainment system. SRi Nav cars start from £21,360.

Up next are Elite and Elite Nav specifications – priced from £22,160 and £23,110 respectively – adding features such as a leather interior and heated front seats. Elite Nav models also benefit from wireless mobile phone charging and a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera.

Finally, there’s tip-top Ultimate grade, which adds Alcantara seat trim, keyless entry and start and aluminium roof rails, among other features.

There are two engines to choose from – a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel – though both are available with a wide variety of power outputs, going from 82bhp to 128bhp. Lower-powered models use a five-speed manual gearbox, though a six-speed version is available on more powerful Crossland models. There’s a six-speed automatic option too.

