Ducati reveals the fourth-generation Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 has arrived, aiming to offer an all-round riding experience that’s just as capable off-road as it is on it.

The fourth-generation model is said to perform better while being easier to ride, as well as being more robust but lighter than its predecessor.

(Ducati)

It is powered by a 1.2-litre V4 Granturismo engine making 168bhp and 125Nm of torque, and gets rider aids developed by the firm’s MotoGP race team, which Ducati says gives the bike a sporty character.

Its ‘enduro’ nature comes from updates that will make it better off road, including electronic suspension and a smooth power delivery.

As for the styling, Ducati says its engineers worked on making the bodywork compact within the wheelbase. It contains a 22-litre fuel tank up front, and a slim rear that makes it easier for the rider to stand while travelling off-road.

It has impressive safety technology included too, such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.