Polestar ‘Space’ opens in Westfield London to shake up traditional dealer model

Polestar Space London Westfield

Polestar has opened a new retail store in Westfield London, Europe’s largest shopping centre.

Called a ‘Space’, it aims to shake up the traditional dealership model by taking the pressure off potential customers during the buying process.

The Swedish electric car manufacturer aims to achieve this in a number of ways. For example, instead of sales staff it employs ‘brand ambassadors’ that don’t work on commission.

Furthermore, no stock is held on-site so customers don’t feel like they have been nudged away from their desired configuration by settling for what is immediately available.

Customers can complete the full purchase process in the store, through the app or online. Those visiting the Space can also test drive a vehicle before committing to buying it.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, says: “The Polestar Space in London has the perfect location, right at the heart of where people shop and relax. For us, performance isn’t just about great driving dynamics, it is also about the experience customers have in choosing their perfect Polestar and the excitement of living with it every day.

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK, said: “The Polestar Space is our way of changing the face of automotive retail. With no salespeople and no vehicles on the forecourt, there is no hard sell, no requirement to shift stock and an entirely customer-focussed journey.

“Visitors will define how much they interact with the exhibits, and Polestar Specialists will tailor their experience to the customer’s exact needs, not the brand’s. Once they have found the perfect specification, seamless digital interactivity places the vehicle in the customer’s app, ready to be ordered when it suits them. We will put the fun back into buying a car!”