New Volkswagen Caddy to start from £17,800

Volkswagen has announced that its latest Caddy will start from £17,800 ahead of first deliveries commencing early next year.

Replacing a model which had been on sale since 2004, the new Caddy brings a suite of more efficient engines as well as enhanced safety equipment. The interior has been heavily revised too, and now means that the Caddy is the first van in its class available with a digital cockpit display ahead of the driver.

Two wheelbase options will be available – either with the regular Caddy Cargo or the elongated Caddy Maxi.

Even so, the regular Caddy is now 92mm longer than the van it replaces, while extra width means that a Euro pallet can now fit sideways in the back of the van. Upgrade to the Maxi model and, thanks to an additional 21mm of length, there’s space for two pallets.

Technological enhancements include Travel Assist and Trailer Assist, while a new integrated system allows the Caddy to make emergency calls if the car detects an accident has happened.

Two engines will be available from launch – a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel – with the latter coming with outputs of 74bhp, 101bhp and 120bhp. The petrol, meanwhile, is available with a single, 112bhp option.

Both manual and automatic gearboxes are available, while the most powerful diesel can also be specified with four-wheel-drive for added traction.

Standard equipment on the entry-level £17,800 (ex-VAT) Caddy includes electric windows, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, while mid-spec models – priced from £19,275 – bring climate control and rear parking sensors among other features.

Sitting at the top of the range is the Caddy Cargo, which features a 10-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels and LED rear lights. It’s accompanied by a £22,075 starting price.