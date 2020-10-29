Brits are turning to luxury motorhomes ahead of winter Covid disruptions

Brits are turning to ‘glampervans’ as winter holidays look likely to be disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Research from online car marketplace Auto Trader found 71 per cent of Brits would consider using a luxury motorhome for a winter getaway.
The survey of 2,000 people found 95 per cent of 18-44-year-olds would consider a caravan or motorhome holiday, with 32 per cent saying they would be willing to spend more than £1,000 to rent one.
The list of must-haves for a trip away included a smart TV, full kitchen, spacious sofa and built-in WiFi.
Furthermore, data from Auto Trader shows advert views for caravans and motorhomes costing between £50,001 and £100,000 have seen traffic increases of 156 per cent year-on-year. Advert views are up 94 per cent across all price ranges.
Auto Trader’s editorial director, Erin Baker, said: “Staycations are set to remain popular for some time as coronavirus shows little sign of slowing in the UK. Christmas in particular is likely to see a surge in the popularity of caravan and motorhome holidays as people look for inventive ways to spend time with loved ones, whilst still adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.
“However, the rusty caravan from people’s childhood trips isn’t cutting it anymore. The new generation of caravanners we are seeing want all mod cons. They’re following in the footsteps of popular celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jamie Oliver and are looking for bigger vehicles with the latest tech, to provide all the entertainment and convenience that they have at home.”