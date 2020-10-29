Brits are turning to luxury motorhomes ahead of winter Covid disruptions

Motorhome

Brits are turning to ‘glampervans’ as winter holidays look likely to be disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Research from online car marketplace Auto Trader found 71 per cent of Brits would consider using a luxury motorhome for a winter getaway.

The survey of 2,000 people found 95 per cent of 18-44-year-olds would consider a caravan or motorhome holiday, with 32 per cent saying they would be willing to spend more than £1,000 to rent one.

The list of must-haves for a trip away included a smart TV, full kitchen, spacious sofa and built-in WiFi.

Furthermore, data from Auto Trader shows advert views for caravans and motorhomes costing between £50,001 and £100,000 have seen traffic increases of 156 per cent year-on-year. Advert views are up 94 per cent across all price ranges.

Auto Trader’s editorial director, Erin Baker, said: “Staycations are set to remain popular for some time as coronavirus shows little sign of slowing in the UK. Christmas in particular is likely to see a surge in the popularity of caravan and motorhome holidays as people look for inventive ways to spend time with loved ones, whilst still adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.