Skoda Octavia range expanded with plug-in hybrid variant

Skoda Octavia iV

Skoda has bolstered its Octavia range with the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The latest iV model from Czech manufacturer boasts an impressive 43 miles of electric range from its 13kWh battery pack, meaning many journeys can be completed without using any petrol.

The powertrain combines a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined 201bhp and 350Nm of torque. That big electric range contributes to a hugely impressive CO2 emission figure of just 22-33g/km, making it an appealing company car buy because benefit-in-kind tax will be just six per cent.

(Skoda)

Meanwhile, official figures put the fuel economy at 282.5 – 188.3mpg, though naturally this depends on how often the batteries are topped up between journeys.

Skoda says its hybrid system continuously adapts to the driving situation to decide how best to deploy its power, whether combining both petrol and electric power or choosing one or the other.

It comes with a 3.6kW on-board charger that can top the batteries up from empty in about three and a half hours.

The Octavia iV is being launched in SE Technology and SE L trim levels with either hatchback or estate body styles. Both trim levels are better equipped than their non-hybrid equivalents, too, gaining 18-inch alloy wheels, decorative door sills, and a storage compartment in the boot for the charging cables.