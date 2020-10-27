Nissan refines Leaf with more standard equipment and new entry-level grade

Nissan Leaf

Nissan is injecting some added appeal into its electric Leaf, adding more equipment as well as a new entry-level specification for the long-range model.

The range now kicks off with a new e+ N-Connecta trim, which uses a 62kWh battery. Inclusive of the government’s £3,000 grant, this model now starts from £32,695.

This new trim matches the specification offered on the N-Connecta car, but replaces that version’s 40kWh battery for a longer unit capable of returning up to 239 miles from a single charge, as well as a 0-60mph time of 6.6 seconds.

James Bird, EV product manager, Nissan Motor, said: “The Nissan Leaf continues to set the standard for advancing the affordability and desirability of zero-emission driving. The latest updates for the introduction of the MY20 Leaf range ensure the model is very competitive against other EVs in the segment, and even more accessible for customers.”

In addition, Nissan has reduced the cost of the range-topping e+ Tekna 62kWh model, bringing it down by £1,685 to £34,710.

Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance system is now £145 cheaper on the N-Connecta Leaf models at £450, while the firm’s ProPilot Parking Assist technology has been reduced by £295 to £795. According to Nissan, more than half of Leaf models sold feature ProPilot systems.

A new Intelligent Rearview Mirror – which is standard from Tekna grades and above or a £395 option on lower specification N-Connecta cars – uses a LCD monitor to display images taken from a camera mounted on the boot of the car. It can also be switched between the video screen and a regular rearview mirror.

Prices have been lowered across the Leaf’s range

Blind Spot Intervention is now standard across the Leaf range, as is a new telescopic steering wheel which adjusts for both reach and rake.