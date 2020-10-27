Mercedes-Benz increases stake in Aston Martin with expanded tech agreement

Aston lettering features at the rear of the car

Mercedes-Benz will become one of Aston Martin’s key shareholders as part of an expanded technology agreement.

Representing an expansion on the pair’s existing deal, the move will give Aston Martin greater access to Mercedes technology, with highlights including the firm’s electric and hybrid powertrains. In addition, future electric architecture will be made available ‘for all product launches through to 2027’, according to Aston.

Heralded as a ‘transformational moment for Aston Martin’ by executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, the agreement forms part of the firm’s ‘long-term product expansion plans’. Stroll also announced today that the luxury British carmaker is targeting revenue of £2bn by 2024/25.

Stroll added that the announcement was ‘truly game-changing’. ‘

“We now have the right team, partner, plan and funding in place to transform the company to be one of the greatest luxury car brands in the world.”

The agreement will also see Mercedes gradually increase its stake in Aston Martin up to a maximum of 20 per cent. Before, the German carmaker owned around five per cent of Aston shares as part of a previous agreement.

Wolf-Dieter Kurz, head of product strategy at Mercedes-Benz Cars said: “We already have a successful technology partnership in place with Aston Martin that has benefited both companies.