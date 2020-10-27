Half of children want parents to make environmentally friendly car choices

Children advising car buying

More than half of children want their parents to make the switch to an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, a recent survey has found.

A study of 1,250 seven-to-12-year-olds and their parents or guardians found that 54.2 per cent have tried to get their parents to switch to a more environmentally conscious vehicle, as well as persuading them to reuse and recycle more.

Many children want their parents to make environmentally friendly car purchases

More than two-thirds of the children included in the survey said that they have started caring more for the environment recently, with 67.8 per cent believing that electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are good for the planet.

Furthermore, 72.2 per cent of children said that they are often consulted or included in the purchases their parents or guardians make, including shopping for new cars or picking a holiday destination.

David Peel, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, which was behind the study, said: “It’s great to see the next generation of car buyers so interested in full electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and to know that they understand the positive impact these vehicles have on the environment.