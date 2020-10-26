BMW R nineT gains updates for 2021

BMW R nineT

BMW has given its R nineT a sharper edge with more equipment and an upgraded engine.

First showcased in 2013, the R nineT has gone on to become a popular retro-inspired option, combining old-school looks with modern technology.

However for 2021, the R nineT has undergone several enhancements, no least to the boxer engine. Capable of meeting stringent EU-5 emissions, it produces less power at 107bhp (up from the 108bhp in the previous model) as well as 116Nm of torque. However, peak power arrives 500rpm sooner than in the older version.

Central dials feature all key information

As well as newly designed cylinder heads, the engine also receives redesigned throttle valve parts and cylinder head covers.

All bikes in the range now benefit from ABS Pro as standard, which comes alongside dynamic brake control for additional reassurance when braking. A new shock absorber with travel-dependent damping is fitted too, while the spring’s preload can be adjusted by a hand wheel. The R nineT comes with ‘rain’ and ‘road’ riding modes too.

A circular instrument dial takes pride of place in the cockpit, while the new model features LED headlight and indicator lights. A new USB charging socket for adding power to devices has been included too.

A LED headlamp is fitted as standard

A range of new packages are available for the bike too, as well as a range of parts known as ‘Option 719’. This is an exclusive range of parts featuring touches such as milled components and a rear conversion which brings a shorter rear end and a number plate holder behind the rear wheel.