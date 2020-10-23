Audi EV owners can get thousands of free miles by switching home energy supplier

Audi e-tron

UK owners of Audi’s electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles can receive credit equal to about 5,000 miles of free charging by switching home energy supplier.

The German firm has teamed up with Octopus Energy, which provides electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources, to offer £90 credit.

Audi says that when charged at off-peak times, this would be enough for its e-tron SUV to travel up to 5,000 miles, which is approximately 70 per cent of the average motorist’s annual commute.

(Audi)

Furthermore, anyone who buys the firm’s electric e-tron SUV before December 31 will receive a 7kW home charging unit free of charge.

Octopus Energy has a tariff specifically targeted at owners of electrified vehicles. Its Octopus Go tariff claims to offer night time supply rates that are about 50 per cent cheaper than typical Economy 7 rates, with prices of 5p per kilowatt hour available between 12.30 and 4.30am.

Audi owners can dictate when their vehicle charges through the myAudi app to make sure their car only uses electricity at the least expensive times.

On top of this offer, Audi UK is currently providing a 12-month subscription to the e-tron Charging Service at no cost, as well as 1,000 miles of credit. The service provides access to chargers from 18 different suppliers using one payment card and covers about 50 per cent of public chargers in the UK.

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said: “Audi is taking a root and branch approach to the challenge of minimising the environmental impact of its cars at every stage of their lifecycle.