Volkswagen ID.3 gets top marks in crash tests

Volkswagen ID.3

The Volkswagen ID.3 has scored top marks in the latest round of crash testing.

Euro NCAP, which conducts the testing, said the hatchback had scored well in all categories thanks to its “robust structural integrity and the latest in restraint technology” combined with high-tech sensors.

The EV did particularly well in occupant protection at 87 per cent, scoring 89 per cent for children specifically. This was partly aided by a new centre airbag that deploys between the seats to avoid potential head contact between two passengers during a side impact.

(VW)

Elsewhere, it scored well because of the safety technology that’s included, with automatic emergency braking, lane assist and front assist all fitted as standard.

Dr Frank Welsch, member of the Volkswagen brand board of management responsible for development, said. “This is a great success for our entire ID team.

“A high level of safety in our vehicles is always very important to us and has therefore been incorporated into the MEB concept from the start. The ID.3 impressively demonstrates this with its five stars.”

Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said, “The ID.3 represents the direction of travel for the car industry in recent years. The climate crisis means that we all must adapt to a cleaner future and electric cars will become the norm in the years to come.

“Euro NCAP will continue to ensure that saving the planet does not come at the cost of safety and I am glad to see that the ID.3 – the latest generation of the people’s car – does not compromise in this regard.”