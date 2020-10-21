There’s a new 48-hour test drive available on the Vauxhall Corsa-e

Vauxhall is introducing a new 48-hour test drive for potential buyers of the electric Corsa-e.
The idea is to give customers the chance to experience what it’s like to live with an electric vehicle. The firm hopes to show those that are nervous about making the switch from traditionally fuelled vehicles that an EV doesn’t require a huge lifestyle change.
The Corsa-e is priced from £27,655 after the government’s plug-in car grant, and the offer will only be available until November 1.
Those who go through with their purchase get a free six-month subscription to the Polar public charging network. A personal contract hire lease is also available at £275 per month with an advance payment of £2,200.
The electric version of one of Britain’s best-selling cars has proved unsurprisingly popular. It’s powered by a 134bhp electric motor with a 50kWh battery that provides more than 200 miles of range, covered by an eight-year or 100,000 mile warranty.
Inside, it comes with a seven-inch infotainment screen as standard, with a 10-inch version included on higher-specification models, and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
In September, the Vauxhall Corsa was the best-selling model in the UK with 10,553 registered, beating its long-time rival the Ford Fiesta by more than 1,000 units. However, the year-to-date figures show the Ford marching ahead with almost 40,000 registrations, compared with the Vauxhall’s 36,000.