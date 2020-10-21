The Hummer has been reborn as an electric vehicle

GMC HUMMER EV

The Hummer name has been revived in the form of a large electric SUV.

The GMC Hummer EV has finally broken cover, revealing a model that wears styling inspired by the classic models but with a more sleek, modern look.

It uses a three-motor electric drivetrain that drives all four wheels for improved off-road capabilities. Its most unique feature is CrabWalk, which turns all four wheels to let the car drive sideways.

(GMC)

The power output is almost 1,000bhp and the battery has 350kW fast-charging capabilities, which is the fastest public charging currently available, with its range estimated to be more than 350 miles.

Inside, there’s a 13.4-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch driver display. Super Cruise is included, promising ‘hands-free driving’ on over 200,000 miles of enabled roads in the US.

An Extreme Off-Road Package is available with 18-inch alloy wheels, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tyres, under-body armour, rock sliders, and under-body cameras.

The Hummer EV will be launched in America only in late 2021 with Edition 1 specification, as seen in the images revealed today, priced from $112,595 (£86,000). All will be painted white and get Edition 1 badging.

Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, said: “The GMC Hummer EV is revolutionary, defying what the industry thinks of as a pickup truck.