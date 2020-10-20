Suzuki Across arrives with £45,599 starting price

Suzuki Across

Suzuki’s Across plug-in hybrid will cost from £45,599 when it goes on sale in the UK next month.

Arriving as the firm’s plug-in hybrid model, the Across – which shares much of its underpinnings with Toyota’s RAV4 – combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and batteries. With a combined system output of 302bhp, the Across takes the title as Suzuki’s most powerful to date, and allows it to sprint from 0-60mph in under 5.8 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 112mph.

But as a result of the electrification process, the Across emits 22g/km of CO2 on the combined cycle, while fuel consumption stands at a claimed 282mpg. It’s also able to travel for up to 46 miles on electricity alone thanks to a large 18.1kWh battery.

Power is driven to all four wheels via a standard-fit E-Four system which is capable of dividing torque between the two axles in order to provide the most amount of traction available.

A sole trim level will be available from launch, bringing leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and heated front and rear seats as standard. A large nine-inch central infotainment screen is fitted as standard too.