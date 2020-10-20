First Edition BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition launched

BMW has introduced new high-specification First Edition variants of its range-topping X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition models.
Both cars are limited to just 250 examples each, and use a twin-turbocharged V8 with 617bhp as well as M-specific suspension and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive.
Though the power on offer does result in brisk performance, it does mean that the X5 will return just 22.1mpg combined, with the X6 proving even thirstier at 21.6mpg. Emissions remain high too at 301g/km for both models.
Built in the firm’s plant in Spartanburg, USA, the cars feature Individual Frozen Dark Silver paint – which is exclusive to the model – though a Marina Bay Blue colour can also be specified. Either colour is contrasted by high-gloss black, 21-inch alloy wheels and carbon exterior mirror caps. There’s also a carbon rear spoiler for the X6, while a carbon engine compartment cover is included on both vehicles.
Inside, both cars receive leather upholstery, with contrast orange stitching applied to both the seats and door panel trim. The headliner is also finished in eye-catching blue Alcantara.
All cars get silver-covered First Edition lettering applied inside, and this applied to a carbon-fibre strip before a clear coat seal is used to finish it.
Both the X6 M Competition and X5 M Competition First Edition models are available to order now.