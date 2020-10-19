The most reliable used cars in the UK revealed

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota Rav4, Lexus RX Hybrid and Honda Jazz are the most reliable cars in the UK, according to new research.

Research by consumer magazine What Car? gave each of these models a 100 per cent reliability score after analysing data supplied by nearly 13,000 vehicle owners.

The Lexus is the latest model, launched in 2016, while the Toyota is the 2013 – 2019 generation and the Honda is the 2008 – 2015 model.

Toyota Rav4 (2013 - 2019)

Lexus RX Hybrid (2016 - present)

Honda Jazz (2008 - 2015)

In fourth place was the Toyota Yaris Hybrid (2011 – 2020) with a score of 99.6 per cent, followed by the Lexus NX Hybrid (2014 – present), which scored 99.3 per cent.

The first non-Japanese car on the list was the Dacia Duster, built since 2018, which scored 99 per cent.

Mark Pearson, What Car?’s used cars editor, said: “Reliability is one of the key concerns for most used buyers, because an unreliable car can quickly turn into an unwelcome headache.

“Fortunately, our top 50 list, combined with our online used car marketplace, takes the hassle out of finding a dependable secondhand car.”

(Lexus)

For the reliability survey, owners of cars up to eight years old were asked if they had experienced a fault within the past 12 months, what area was affected, how much it cost to fix and how long it was off the road.

Across the top 50, 21 per cent of owners reported an issue, with non-engine electric problems the most common.