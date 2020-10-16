Volkswagen opens orders for new Tiguan and updates Arteon engine line-up

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen has expanded the engine range on its sleek Arteon executive car as well as announcing pricing for the new Tiguan SUV.

Order books have now opened for the latter, with prices starting at £24,915. The refreshed line-up incorporates six engine and gearbox combinations with four trim levels.

The SUV has sold more than six million examples worldwide since launching in 2007, and Volkswagen has given the latest model an update with new technology such as LED Matrix headlights and the new MIB3 infotainment system.

Diesel engine choices use dual-injected AdBlue to ‘significantly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions’, while the petrol engines get cylinder deactivation.

Entry-level Tiguan models get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, while equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, the new infotainment system and various safety systems.

At the top of the range, there are two trim levels called Elegance and R-Line. The former focuses on comfort and luxury features, while the latter adds more sporty styling and driving updates.

Meanwhile, the Arteon Fastback and Shooting Brake engine line-ups have been expanded, with 13 combinations of engine and gearbox available on each.

A new entry-level 1.5-litre petrol has been introduced, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, with the intention of bringing the model’s cost of entry down – prices now start at £31,965 for the fastback and £32,765 for the new Shooting Brake.

The most powerful unit is now the 197bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, available with either front- or all-wheel-drive.