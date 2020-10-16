The only real car in Cyberpunk 2077 is this future-modded Porsche 911 Turbo

Cyberpunk 2077 Porsche 911 Turbo

One of the most important games to be released this year is the hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

Set in the dystopian future of Night City, there are a wide variety of vehicles to travel around in, varying from autonomously driven limos to high-performance sports cars, all with their own futuristic quirks.

(CD Projekt Red)

However, the only real car to feature in the game will be a 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo owned by one of the main characters called Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves).

Designed with input from Porsche, it has the same engine and styling as the classic model, but gets a few choice upgrades for life 50 years in the future.

For example, it has been modified to run on CHOOH2, a synthetic fuel that has replaced fossil fuels in the game world, while it also gets lidar attached to the front, sensors that allow it to be identified from the air, and electronic mirrors that use monitors inside the vehicle.

Paweł Mielniczuk, art director of characters, weapons and vehicles at the game’s publisher CD Projekt Red, said: “Johnny’s a legend of the Cyberpunk universe. When thinking about what kind of car he’d be driving through the streets of Night City, we knew it would have to be one just as legendary as he is.

(CD Projekt Red)

“Having Johnny’s story in mind, and being huge fans of Porsche ourselves, the answer could only be the classic 911 Turbo.”