Fifty years of Range Rover celebrated with Goodwood display

Range Rover 50 Years

Land Rover has celebrated 50 years of Range Rover with a driving parade at Goodwood Speedweek.

A collection of 50 Range Rovers that included standard models built throughout the years as well as uniquely modified versions such as fire engines, expedition vehicles and ambulances filed into Goodwood Motor Circuit yesterday for the display.

All four generations of Range Rover were included in the display, which saw the 4x4s drive around the circuit before converging on the grass to create the number ‘50’, visible from the sky.

(Land Rover)

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director said ‘’As we continue to celebrate Range Rover’s 50th Anniversary throughout 2020, it has been a pleasure to remind ourselves not only of some of the extraordinary forms that the Range Rover has taken over the years, but also the people and stories behind them.

“Of course, the gathering was aptly marked by the debut of the new Range Rover Fifty limited edition which epitomises the design, luxury and capability Range Rover stands for today.

We're excited for the weekend ahead with @fosgoodwood SpeedWeek. Don't forget to tune in tomorrow morning to watch our special parade celebrating 50 years of Range Rover on the SpeedWeek stream from 10:40am. Follow the events here: https://t.co/D8enQ3YYoU#gwspeedweek pic.twitter.com/pcLeko2N8B — Land Rover UK (@LandRover_UK) October 16, 2020

“I would personally like to express my thanks to the owners and collectors who contributed to the event, helping us celebrate this significant milestone in Range Rover’s heritage.”

One of the highlights of the convoy was a 1969 drivable chassis, which was originally developed for engineers to monitor suspension and powertrain over rough terrain.

(Land Rover)

Other notable Range Rovers included the Beaver Bullet, which broke 27 speed records in 1985, a Trans-American Expedition model that crossed the Darien Gap in 1971, and a 2004 Greater Manchester Police vehicle.