Renault signals future EV intent with Megane eVision concept

Renault has showcased its vision for the future with this – the Megane eVision concept.
Unveiled at the French manufacturer’s eWays event, the concept will be the first Renault to use an advanced CMF-EV platform and kicks off a commitment by the firm to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.
The hatchback features ‘one of the thinnest batteries on the market’, according to Renault, which work alongside a compact powertrain in order to deliver a spacious and practical cabin.
A signal of what the production version – which will arrive in the UK in 2022 – will look like, the concept features a 60kWh battery which ensures a ‘long’ range according to Renault, while 130kW charging accessibility allows the car to accept a rapid charge. Renault claims that the concept will be able to go from 0-60mph in under eight seconds, too.
The exterior of the car features design hallmarks which would usually be associated with an SUV, but with the short overhangs of a more compact vehicle. It receives LED Matrix headlights which are brought together by a 3D display.
Inside, Renault says that there’s a sleek instrument panel found at the front of the cabin while illuminated edges give the interior of the car a lighter look.
Luca De Meo, CEO, Groupe Renault, said: “With the thinnest battery on the market, a 4.21-metre compact body offering the roominess of a C-segment vehicle, The Mégane eVision is a masterpiece of packaging. We took our 25-year best-seller and took it to the future.”