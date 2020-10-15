New efficient powertrain added to Citroen SpaceTourer range

Citroen SpaceTourer

Citroen’s SpaceTourer MPV range has been bolstered with the introduction of an efficient new engine.

The new Blue HDi 140 unit offers CO2 emissions reductions of up to 11g/km against outgoing models and is available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

Despite being cleaner, the new engine brings more power than the BlueHDi 120 it replaces – up 18bhp – and, when equipped with a six-speed manual, replaces the older BlueHDi 150 engine too.

The SpaceTourer is a flexible MPV option

The SpaceTourer is available in one of two trim levels. Feel comes with eight seats as standard with six sets of Isofix mounting points for child seats, among a variety of other included features.

Flair trim brings black leather seat trim, a panoramic sunroof and electric sliding doors with foot-operated sensors. It also adds a head-up display, blind-spot monitoring and a 180-degree colour reversing camera.

A Business trim level is also available for corporate customers, adding up to nine seats as standard, a hard-wearing plastic floor and air conditioning.

A sliding and removable second and third row give a flexible storage solution, providing up to 4,554 litres of boot space with the seats removed.