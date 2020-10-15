Honda enhances scooter range with new Forza models

Honda Forza

Honda has bolstered its scooter range with a fleet of new models.

The firm’s Forza range of scooters has received a comprehensive revamp with a variety of different engines and features.

It’s headed up by the Forza 750, which brings an efficient 750cc twin-cylinder engine producing 58bhp. It uses a clutchless DCT gearbox, though paddle-style shifters on the left handlebar allow riders to choose their gears should they want to.

USB charging comes as standard on the Forza 125

It also features a tubular steel frame, aluminium swingarm and four-piston brake calipers.

Up next is the Forza 350, which features more power than the old 300 it replaces. Efforts have been made to make the engine as efficient as possible, which is why the 350 benefits from larger inlet valves, a new piston oil jet and revised intake and exhaust ports – among other features.

The front fairing sides and mirrors have been given a redesign, while a redesigned instrument panel features the option of Bluetooth smartphone connectivity.

Finally, there’s the Forza 125 which is the lowest-powered scooter in the range. As well as styling updates, the 125 benefits from a USB charger as standard as well as Honda’s Smart Key system which controls the main ignition and compartment locking. It can also be used to wirelessly unlock the optional top box.