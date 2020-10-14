Full Volkswagen I.D 3 range to start from £29,990

Volkswagen I.D 3

Volkswagen’s latest electric car – the ID.3 – will gain several new variants which will bring the entry price point down to £29,990.

Though many UK customers have already received their limited-edition, high-specification 1st Edition models, this is the first time that Volkswagen has disclosed information about more entry-level I.D 3 variants.

It means that the entry price for the EV is brought down to £29,990 – including the government’s £3,000 plug-in car grant – while a variety of different specifications broaden the car’s appeal.

A gloss black section at the rear of the I.D 3 is an eye-catching feature

The range kicks off with entry-level ‘Life’ models, which comes with LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane assist and 18-inch alloy wheels.

All cars in the range benefit from satellite navigation with a 10-inch colour touchscreen, as well as keyless start, interior alarm and the ability to accept over-the-air software updates which will ensure that the I.D 3 is using the very latest infotainment and battery technology. A free software updated will be issued at the start of 2021, too, which will enable wireless smartphone charging.

From Life, the range moves through Business, Family, Style, Tech and Max trim levels – with all utilising the same 58kWh battery and 201bhp electric motor, capable of delivering up to 263 miles from a single charge. Using a rapid charger, this will take 35 minutes to be brought from five to 80 per cent charge, while a zero to 100 per cent charge via a 7.2kW home wallbox will take nine and a half hours.

Additional packages have been introduced on the I.D 3 range too. Design brings intelligent LED Matrix headlights as well as LED rear lights and an illuminated light strip which sits in between the headlights and Volkswagen badge.

The Infotainment package, meanwhile, adds Volkswagen’s Discovery Pro navigation and 10-inch display and is fitted as standard to all seven models in the I.D 3’s range.

Comfort also appears on all seven models and adds electrically folding and adjustable side mirrors, rain sensor and USB-C ports for the rear of the car. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel come as standard, too, among a variety of other fitments.

The Assistance pack adds a rear-view camera and keyless entry – alongside other features – while Sport brings progressive steering and sports suspension.

The I.D 3 range is topped off by the Tour which, as well as a high level of equipment, includes a larger 77kWh battery which can deliver a range of close to 340 miles from a single charge. These models cost from £39,920.