Volkswagen introduces bespoke service plan for electric ABT eTransporter

eTransporter

Volkswagen has released a new electric van service plan for the ABT eTransporter, bringing greater peace of mind to owners.

Given that electric vans are 30 per cent cheaper on average than conventional petrol or diesel-driven variants when it comes to servicing, Volkswagen is offering three services for the price of two to those buyers of an ABT eTransporter plan.

Priced from £399, it brings three services, one MOT, a brake fluid change and a pollen filter replacement.

The plan brings greater peace of mind to eTransporter owners

The eTransporter is accompanied by an annual service schedule – or every 24,900 miles – as well as an extended inspection after the 36-month mark. After that, an extended inspection is only required every two years.

David Hanna, Head of Aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Our new bespoke service plan means that fleet managers, SMEs and sole traders who choose to go green with our first all-electric van not only benefit from on-the-road reduced running costs but also lower servicing and maintenance fees.”

Fewer moving parts mean that electric vans benefit from far lower maintenance costs than petrol or diesel-powered equivalents while running costs can be far lower too.

The eTransporter brings a range of 82 miles per charge, while a zero to 80 per cent charge can be achieved in just 45 minutes via a quick charge.