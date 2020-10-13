New Seat Leon plug-in hybrid goes on sale from £30,970

New Leon hybrid

Seat’s efficient new Leon plug-in hybrid has hit the market with prices starting from £30,970.

Combining a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and 13kWh battery pack, the Leon is capable of returning up to 235.4mpg and emissions as low as 27g/km.

The Leon hybrid can drive for up to 36 miles on solely electric power

It’s able to drive on electric power for up to 36 miles, too, while the battery pack can be fully charged in just four hours via a conventional domestic supply. Power is sent to the road through a six-speed DSG automatic transmission, while Seat claims that it’s capable of going from 0-60mph in under 7.5 seconds.

The new plug-in hybrid powertrain is available on FR, FR Sport, Xcellence, Xcellence Lux and First Edition specifications, too.

Seat has also incorporated a new mild-hybrid engine into the Leon’s line-up. It takes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and combines this with a 48-volt starter-generator and compact battery to allow the car to coast with the engine switched off, therefore reducing emissions and improving efficiency. It can also add an extra ‘boost’ when accelerating.