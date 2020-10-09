Gordon Murray Automotive signs Scottish race legend for development role

GMA T.50

Scottish racer Dario Franchitti has joined Gordon Murray Automotive to help develop cars and act as a senior spokesperson.

The racing legend, who has won the Indy 500 three times, is set to focus on the newly developed T.50 supercar and its racing-focused relation.

The 47-year-old will also be sharing the progress of development through behind-the-scenes videos.

Gordon Murray said: “I have been a friend and admirer of Dario for many years and I am delighted that he has joined the Gordon Murray Group family.

“His role will help us to hone the T.50 as the most driver-centric supercar ever built. His skills as a driver need no introduction but his well-known appreciation of road cars is rare for a racing driver in my experience.”

Dario Franchitti added: “As a passionate road car fan, it’s exciting to be involved in the development of the T.50. It is going to be such an incredible car. A supercar designed and engineered with no compromises.

“It’s also a dream come true to work with and learn from Gordon Murray who is someone I have always had the greatest admiration for, both as an engineer and a friend. I’m looking forward to working closely with Gordon and his brilliant team. I can’t wait to get started and keep the world up-to-date on the T.50. progress with exclusive videos.”

GMA was founded by world-renowned car designer Gordon Murray, who is best-known as the man behind the McLaren F1 supercar. It is a low volume vehicle manufacturer, which will use Murray’s production system called ‘iStream’. This attempts to simplify the production process to improve flexibility and reduce weight.