Lotus signs deal to go carbon-neutral across its UK sites

Lotus has signed a contract with British Gas Business that will see its headquarters and factories supplied by 100 per cent renewable energy.

In place since October 1, the deal ensures that the electricity used by Lotus in the UK is carbon neutral, with backing from the Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin scheme.

Uday Senepati, executive director of corporate strategy and product management at Lotus, said: “This is a huge first step for us in our commitment to becoming a 100 per cent carbon neutral business.

“Next steps include working across our supply chain as part of our net-zero pledge, launching more zero-emissions vehicles as introduced with the Lotus Evija hypercar, and ensuring these vehicles are manufactured and distributed using the latest, sustainable technology and techniques.”

“This is a step change and the start of an exciting journey for Lotus, which is not only about decarbonisation and environmental awareness, but also about making a significant, positive contribution to the customer journey. We will integrate cars, homes and mobile devices, making our model the most efficient, convenient and connected way to utilise energy.”

The Norfolk-based firm has put a key focus on becoming an eco-conscious manufacturer, having also partnered with British Gas’s parent company Centrica to explore a new business model for electric vehicle ownership. The plan is to use smart devices at home and on the move to use energy more efficiently.

Furthermore, Lotus recently received funding from a government-backed initiative to develop lightweight electric vehicle structures.