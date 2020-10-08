How the pandemic has changed Brits’ car buying habits

New used car sales stock

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a change in the car buying habits of almost 14 million Brits, new research suggests.

Although the easing of lockdown procedures saw pent up demand increasing car sales, 7.5 million motorists have said the impact of the pandemic has made them less likely to buy a new or used car.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the car industry, with 6.4 million drivers saying they are now more likely to change their car in the coming year. Of these people, 51 per cent plan to buy a brand new model.

Furthermore, 20 per cent of these drivers said they wanted to use their car more because they wanted to avoid public transport, while almost 18 per cent said they had seen the environmental impact of using their car less, so wanted to buy a greener car.

However, in the survey of 2,000 UK adults on behalf of Kwik Fit, just eight per cent said they expect their next purchase to be an electric vehicle.

The drivers that were not planning to go electric next cited a lack of fast chargers (37 per cent) as the main reason for not buying an EV, followed closely by range anxiety (35 per cent) and the higher purchase price (33 per cent).

Roger Griggs, communications director of Kwik Fit, said: “Coronavirus has changed so many lives this year that it’s no surprise people are altering their car buying plans, but we were astonished to see just how many drivers say they are more likely to buy a new car as a result of the pandemic.