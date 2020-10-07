Vauxhall’s latest Crossland arrives with bold exterior design

Vauxhall Crossland

Vauxhall has revealed its latest Crossland compact SUV, dropping the ‘X’ moniker used on its predecessor.

The new Crossland, which is set to arrive in the UK early next year, brings a bold new exterior look which takes many cues from the recently-revealed Mokka.

New LED headlights and the redesigned Vauxhall badge sit at the front, while at the rear you’ll find tinted lights and a gloss-black tailgate surface.

Available with either 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, the Crossland also features front and rear skid plates for a more rugged look. A sporty SRi variant will also benefit from a black roof with red window accents.

The interior features a high level of standard equipment

Turning to the cabin and Vauxhall has introduced an eight-inch colour touchscreen which features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It offers a 410-litre boot as standard, though this can be increased to 520 litres by sliding the rear seats forwards. Drop them completely and boot space increases to 1,255 litres.

A range of assistance systems have also been fitted, including a driver drowsiness alert and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking.

