BMW reveals full details for upcoming 128ti

BMW 128ti

BMW has revealed that its new 128ti will be priced from £32,995 when it goes on sale next month.

The new car, which is designed to slot underneath the range-topping M135i, brings a whole host of standard equipment as well as a variety of performance-based features.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre engine turbocharged petrol engine with 261bhp and 400Nm of torque, driving power through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to the front wheels alone. As well as specially tuned M Sport suspension, the 128ti also receives a Torsen limited-slip differential as standard, further enhancing the car’s cornering abilities.

The red accents feature at the rear too

BMW claims that the 128ti will accelerate from 0-60mph in under six seconds, hit a top speed of 155mph and return up to 46.3mpg combined. Emissions stand at between 139g/km and 148g/km of CO2, too.

It also benefits from the brakes and anti-roll bars of the more powerful M135i, but manages to be 80kg lighter than this model.

The 128ti uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine

Based on the existing M Sport specification, the 128ti features a full sport bodykit, as well as air intakes and front apron from the M135i. In addition, the side sills get unique ‘ti’ badging, while a variety of high-gloss elements – such as the kidney grille and tailpipe finishers – contrast the one of four exterior colours.

Light-alloy 18-inch wheels are included too and are exclusive to the model, while inside red accents have been used to highlight certain areas of the cabin. A red ‘ti’ badge has been stitched into the central armrest too, while standard equipment also includes M seat belts – among other features.

The red theme continues inside

A central 10.25-inch screen is included as well, while a 9.2-inch head-up display can be fitted as an optional extra. Folding mirrors, heated seats and ambient lighting are also fitted as standard.