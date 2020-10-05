New Toyota GR Yaris to make its public debut at Goodwood Speed Week

Toyota GR Yaris

The new Toyota GR Yaris will make its public debut at Goodwood Speed Week later this month, driven by Welsh rally star Elfyn Evans.

The small hot hatch has been developed using technology from Evans’ Yaris WRC race car, but adapted for road use.

Its 1.6-litre turbocharged engine makes 257bhp and 370Nm of torque, with power routed through a bespoke four-wheel-drive system. Weighing just 1,280kg, it delivers true sports car performance, with a 0-60mph time of 5.3 seconds.

(Toyota)

Production began in September at a new facility in Japan, where vehicles are built in individual assembly cells rather than a traditional conveyor belt system. Toyota says this method of working allows it to build the cars more accurately.

Order books are open now, with the first customer deliveries expected in November.

Following the cancellation of the Goodwood Members’ Meeting, Revival and Festival of Speed this year, the West Sussex estate is hosting its first online-only event. It will be streaming two ‘Super Special’ rally stages that have been built on the Goodwood Motor Circuit and its surroundings.

Toyota’s World Rally Championship ace Elfyn Evans will be racing at Goodwood SpeedWeek on 16th-18th October! Evans has 60 stage wins under his belt and is the current leader in the WRC! Find out more about this once in a lifetime event here ?https://t.co/ma3eeM6ObW pic.twitter.com/0TLxnZXiHq — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) October 5, 2020

The Northern and Southern loops use the track itself, the infield area, the perimeter road, and the main vehicle tunnel.