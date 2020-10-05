New Ford Fiesta ST Edition is a track-optimised hot hatch

Ford Fiesta ST Edition

Ford has revealed a more performance-focused version of its Fiesta ST hot hatch, which is limited to just 300 examples in the UK.

The Fiesta ST Edition gets unique styling details and upgrades to optimise it for road or track use. It has been tuned on the Nurburgring Nordschleife by Ford Performance engineers.

(Ford)

It gets two-way adjustable coilover suspension, which drops the ride height by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear. The adjustability comes in the form of 12 bump settings and 16 rebound settings. This is the amount of upward damper movement in the wheel when it hits a bump and the speed at which the wheel returns to its original position respectively.

Other equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels that are two kilograms lighter than the standard ST’s wheels, a Quaife limited-slip differential and selectable drive modes.

Under the bonnet is the usual 1.5-litre turbo engine, which makes 197bhp and 290Nm of torque, contributing to a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 143mph.

It also gets unique styling touches that include an Azura Blue paint that was previously only available on special order, gloss and matte black parts, carbon-fibre-effect finishes inside and leather for the steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake.