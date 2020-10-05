Mazda launches new dealership experience to allow for contactless buying

Mazda MX-5

Mazda has expanded its buying and ownership processes to provide more remote and contactless services to enable social distancing.

Called Mazda Your Way, it offers a variety of services that allow customers to choose whether they are happy to visit a dealership or if they’d prefer to stay at home.

Customers can engage with dealers with email, phone, live chat or live video, allowing them to be walked around a potential purchase and have key features explained without setting foot in the dealership.

Buyers can even organise a test drive remotely, choosing to reserve a car to pick up from the dealership, or have it delivered to their house to test from there.

Mazda owners can also take advantage of the expanded services, with MOTs, warranty discussions and servicing all able to be completed through these remote channels.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director at Mazda Motors UK, said: “Over the last few months, we have seen unprecedented change to our businesses, and recognise that lockdown has created anxiety for some customers who now wish to engage outside of a physical dealership.

“While we appreciate the importance of the traditional physical showroom and service centres and will continue to invest in our network, we have also designed a programme to build comfort and reassurance for our customers who now wish to engage away from dealer premises.”

(Mazda)

“The new Mazda Your Way offers customers the flexibility of still being able to visit a dealer – where they’ll receive a great customer experience – or the option to connect with the dealer in a way that suits them best throughout the ownership of their Mazda.

“With 80 per cent of our UK dealer network already committed to deliver the new Mazda Your Way service, we are able to offer even more customers with a wider, more flexible scope of convenient services that are there to reassure customers today and over the long term.