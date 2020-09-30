New N Line model brings a sporty edge to Hyundai’s i20

Hyundai has revealed a new, sportier N Line version of its new i20 model.

Following on from other cars which have benefitted from the N treatment, the i20 is the latest model in the firm’s range to gain a variety of sporty upgrades.

The rear of the car features redesigned bumpers and an upgraded exhaust

The exterior of the car has been given a series of additions over the regular i20, with features such as a redesigned front bumper, black grille with N Line badge and chrome twin exhaust outlet being key additions to the vehicle’s appearance. Buyers are also able to choose from one of four exterior colours – black, grey, white and brass – while white cars can be specified with an optional two-tone black roof, too.

Inside, the N Line brings sport seats which incorporate N Line badging and red stitching, while the dynamic feel is carried on thanks to an N steering wheel. Metal pedals and a leather gear stick with red inserts are also included.

The interior of the car gains a variety of sporty enhancements

The new i20 N Line will only be available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. With 118bhp, it also packs 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency and is linked to a manual transmission, while the engine response and exhaust note have been enhanced for an even more exciting driving experience. The i20 sits on 17-inch alloy wheels too, while the suspension has also been tweaked.

Though no prices have been announced for the N Line yet, it’s expected that these will be announced closer to the car’s on-sale date in spring next year.