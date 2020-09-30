Five-tonne Transit adds heavy duty capability to Ford’s commercial range

Ford has announced a new 5.0-tonne Transit, adding a heavy-duty edge to Ford’s series of commercial vehicles.

Billed by Ford as its ‘toughest Transit ever’, the 5.0-tonne model brings a best-ever payload and vehicle capability, delivering an additional 300kg of payload ability over the next-best Transit. In total, it offers a 5,000kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and a net payload of up to 2,383kg on the panel van or 2,558kg on the factory-fitted flatbed.

The new van incorporates added strengthening throughout its design

It’s powered by Ford’s 168bhp 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, either through a six-speed manual or optional 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Hans Schep, general manager, commercial vehicles, Ford of Europe, said: “We know payload is a key factor for businesses’ productivity, which is why Ford’s new flagship Transit is the most capable, heaviest-rated van we’ve ever built.

Our new 5.0 tonne Transit is the strongest, toughest and most capable van Ford has ever built! ? More details ? https://t.co/MeORDETjzJ Explore #FordTransit ? https://t.co/Ao0wZyc57Y ? pic.twitter.com/wS8fGCn1Vl — Ford Europe (@FordEu) September 30, 2020

“We listened to our converter partners and their customers who need this extra capability for their businesses, whether it’s a tipper, an ambulance or larger minicoach. The 5.0-tonne Transit’s durable design and flexibility make it an ideal choice whatever their speciality.”

The five tonne Transit is available in flatbed configuration

Advertising

The new model is billed as an ideal starting point for tipper or dropside conversions, while the single chassis cab could be used as a basis for box body ambulances or police riot vehicles.

It’s also available in high roof specification, with enough floor space to carry five Euro pallets of cargo. Helped by reinforced bodysides to help when carrying heavier items, while a variety of tiedown points help when securing loads.

The new Transit model is available in a choice of three wheelbases, four frame lengths and with the option of either single- or double-cabs. It can seat up to seven people in certain configurations, too.