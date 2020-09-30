DVLA launches online replacement logbook service

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency has introduced a new online service which drastically cuts the time required to obtain a replacement logbook.

The ‘get a vehicle logbook (V5c)’ service will now mean drivers can order and receive a replacement logbook in just five days, down from six weeks previously. With some 500,000 duplicate logbooks issued every year by the DVLA, this latest development drastically cuts processing times. A post service is still available, though this will still be accompanied by the six-week waiting time.

There’s no difference in cost with either method, too. Using the online service or via post, a duplicate logbook costs £25.

You can now get a duplicate log book (V5C) online, if yours is lost, stolen or damaged. Find out more https://t.co/BJYIqXGh2K pic.twitter.com/Zs83JdZ7JI — DVLA (@DVLAgovuk) September 30, 2020

Julie Lennard, DVLA chief executive, said: “DVLA’s new online service to apply for a duplicate log book is quick and easy to use and means customers who have unfortunately either lost or damaged theirs will receive their new document within a matter of days.

“We know how important a log book is to motorists so if you have lost or damaged yours, the quickest way to get your duplicate document is go to GOV.UK.”

It comes following the DVLA’s launch of an online service, launched in June, which allowed drivers to quickly and easily change the address on their vehicle’s logbook. It has already been used more than 300,000 times.