MG has already outsold 2019 despite coronavirus shutdowns

MG has already beaten its 2019 sales figures after selling its 13,076th car before the end of Q3 2020.

The car that broke the record was a ZS EV, an electric SUV that’s proving popular because it’s one of the most affordable routes to new EV ownership in the UK.

MG says its registrations were up 32.5 per cent year-on-year even though the overall market is down almost 40 per cent. That’s despite dealers being closed for three months during the coronavirus lockdown period.

MG has sold its 13,076th car of 2020. This means we have beaten our 2019 sales volume with three months of the year still remaining. The record-breaking car was an MG ZS EV sold by @Richmond_Motor Guildford to Mr Walker pic.twitter.com/kt3fswyHMu — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) September 29, 2020

Daniel Gregorious, MG’s head of sales and marketing, said: “Our incredible value, seven-year warranty and great range of cars have really captured the imagination of Britain’s car buying public, and have also helped us strategically grow our dealer network, which will comprise over 120 sites before the end of the year.

“Working together with our dealers, we’ve achieved incredible growth against a backdrop of a hugely challenging market and we’re immensely proud of that. The next step in our Momentum and Growth midterm plan is to become the go-to mainstream brand for affordable electric cars and the ZS EV was very much the pioneer of this as our electrified range continues to grow.”

(MG)

Last week, MG announced its new MG5 electric vehicle and HS SUV plug-in hybrid models. The firm believes adding these two vehicles to its range will lead to a tipping point in 2021 where more than half of its sales will be for electrified models.