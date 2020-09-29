Audi reveals plug-in hybrid A3 priced from £33,060

Audi has revealed a plug-in hybrid version of its popular A3 hatchback.

Due to go on sale next week, it will be available in Sport and S line specifications, with prices starting from £33,060.

Badged 40 TFSI e, it combines a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, and a battery that provides up to 41 miles of electric driving.

The combined power output of the system is 201bhp while torque is 350Nm. It can go from 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds and has a top speed of 141mph, while official economy figures are measured at 282.5mpg and CO2 emissions of 31g/km.

Introducing Audi’s new plug-in, hybrid electric vehicle – the A3 TFSI e. Efficient and sporty. Taking you from now into the next. Find out more: https://t.co/qN9t8Q8kAp#Audi #A3 #TFSIe #Hybrid pic.twitter.com/SlFqv6IP3G — Audi UK (@AudiUK) September 29, 2020

A variety of drive modes are available to the driver to optimise efficiency, such as prioritising electric drive, asking the engine to recharge the battery or simply letting the car decide how best to use its energy.

Sport and S line trim levels come with 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels respectively, but customers can upsize or downsize depending on their preference to prioritise efficiency or style.

Inside, the cabin combines a 10.1-inch central touch screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument binnacle. Other equipment includes dual-zone electronic climate control, twin leather upholstery, and various safety systems.

(Audi)

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said: “Compact hatchbacks are of course particularly well suited to urban environments, as are electric vehicles, so combining the two formats in a state-of-the-art package displaying all the essential Audi hallmarks naturally creates an attractive proposition for daily commuting and city driving.

“The beauty of the new A3 Sportback TFSI e is that it can also reach the city limits well before it reaches its own – it can travel far further afield impressively efficiently and then be refuelled and recharged quickly and conveniently. It’s a consummate all-rounder.“