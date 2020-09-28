The Mazda MX-30 will start at £25,545 with deliveries beginning in March

Mazda has confirmed that the MX-30 will go on sale in the UK from March 2021 with prices starting at £25,545 after the plug-in car grant is applied.

The electric crossover will be available with three trim levels called SE-L Lux, Sport Lux and GT Sport Tech, as well as a high-spec First Edition that will be limited to just 500 examples.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control, satellite navigation and a head-up display. All cars are equipped with a Type 2 AC charging cable and 50kW charging capabilities.

(Mazda)

The first cars to go on sale in March are the First Edition models, with orders open now and prices starting at £27,495. Upgraded equipment includes adaptive LED headlights, satin D-pillar trim and LED rear lights, while inside it gets a grey cloth and leatherette upholstery.

It will be joined later by the other models, with the entry SE-L Lux getting 18-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors and grille, and a choice of five colours.

Upgrade to the £27,545 Sport Lux and there’s a different set of 18-inch alloy wheels, power adjustable seats with lumbar support and keyless entry.

Advertising

The range-topping GT Sport Tech starts at £29,845 with a light grey cloth interior or £30,045 with a dark grey cabin with brown artificial leather upholstery. Extra equipment includes front wiper de-icer, an electric sunroof, heated steering wheel and 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK, said: “Our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business. With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021.

(Mazda)

“Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK.”

The Mazda MX-30 comes equipped with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery that provides up to 124 miles of range. First Edition orders can be made online now, and Mazda is planning opportunities for prospective customers to view and test drive models soon.