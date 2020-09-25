New Mercedes-Benz S-Class pricing revealed

Mercedes-Benz has announced its pricing structure for the new S-Class.

Priced from £78,705 for a S350d in standard wheelbase, the new S-Class is available in one of five different specifications – AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus, AMG Line Premium Executive and AMG Line Premium Plus Executive.

A range of engines are available too. The S350 utilises a six-cylinder diesel capable of returning up to 42.8mpg and CO2 emissions of 173g/km. Despite this efficiency, it’ll go from 0-60mph in just 6.2 seconds and onwards to a 155mph top speed.

The S-Class interior features two widescreen displays

There’s also a more powerful S400d variant which starts from £94,135, while an S500 petrol version – priced from £89,105 – sits at the top of the range. All cars come with a nine-speed automatic transmission as standard, while both the S400d and S500 can be specified with Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system too.

Inside, the S-Class boasts a new 12.8-inch central touchscreen display, bolstered by a 12.3-inch driver display placed where you’d usually find the conventional dials. There’s also a new MBUX tablet – available as part of the Executive Line cars – which can be used outside of the vehicle too.

A suite of driver assistance systems is fitted as standard to the S-Class, bringing features such as active distance assist, traffic sign assist and active lane-keeping assist.

Standard equipment on even base-level cars includes 19-inch alloy wheels, full leather upholstery, both widescreen interior displays and keyless entry – among other features.

More than 98 kg of components made from resource-conserving materials are used in the new S-Class. The number of components containing recyclates is now 120 – more than twice as many as in the preceding model.https://t.co/yAL6LSxfY1#MercedesBenz #SClass pic.twitter.com/XaHVcM762c — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) September 25, 2020

Higher-up specifications bring larger alloy wheels, a 360-degree parking camera and heated front and rear door armrests, again, among other high-end features.

The new Mercedes-Benz is available to order now.