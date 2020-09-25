Audi R8 Green Hell is a limited-edition tribute to firm’s Nurburgring success

Audi has unveiled a new limited-edition version of its R8 sports car which pays tribute to its success at the 24 Hours on the Nurburgring.

Limited to just 50 units worldwide, the R8 Green Hell features a standout Tioman Green exterior colour – though customers are able to choose white, grey or black shades should they rather.

Matte black accents feature at the rear

The bonnet, roof and a-pillars are all covered in matt black foil, while the doors of the car feature a number reminiscent of those found on race cars. A unique ‘Green Hell’ logo has been applied to the sideblades, too.

The sills, diffuser, sideblades mirror housings and rear wing are all finished in matt black too, while the 20-inch, five-spoke wheels are painted in the same shade too.

Inside you’ll find lightweight bucket seats, while an Alcantara steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marker completes the racing-inspired feel. The hood over the drivers’ display and door armrests are trimmed in the same lightweight material as well.

Red accents contrast the green

The performance of the Green Hell remains identical to that of the regular R8. It utilises a naturally-aspirated V10 engine which drives all four wheels and allows for a 0-60mph time of under three seconds and a top speed of 205.7mph.

Audi has seen consistent success at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race, taking the GT3 class victory in the years between 2009 and 2011. Then, in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 it won in the overall standings, with the total tally making Audi the most successful GT3 manufacturer in the Nurburgring in this era.